Kirby Cornelious Reed, Sr., 85, of Winchester, Va., went home to be with his Lord with his family by his side on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Winchester. Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, and are incomplete.
