Tara J. Sexton

Tara Jean Sexton, 26, of Augusta, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
She was born Sept. 23, 1996, in Winchester. Va. She leaves behind her parents Jessica D. and Timothy A. Sexton of Augusta; "Little" sister, Donna J. Sexton of Augusta; sister, Amanda C. Nazelrod and husband John of Romney; as well as her nephews Ryker and Beckett.
She loved her family as well as drawing and making arts and crafts. She's gone way too soon and will be missed by all who love her.
All arrangements are private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.