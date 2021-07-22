Charles Patrick “Charlie” Anderson, 67, of Romney (formerly of Levels), died peacefully at home of natural causes on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Charlie is the son of the late Raymond John Anderson and Anne T. Sansbury. He is also preceded in death by a brother, John R. Anderson. He is survived by his son, Jason Anderson of Big Sandy, Texas; 2 daughters, Lucinda Fenwick (husband Brian), and Catherine Anderson all of Big Sandy; 4 sisters, Judith Anderson of Rhodesville, Va., Linda Auth (husband Carl) of Rhodesville, Darlene Street (husband John) of Inwood, W.Va. and Maryanne Royal of Levels. Charlie is also survived by 3 grandsons, Colton Fenwick (wife Destiny), Jesse Fenwick and Trace Fenwick; 1 great-granddaughter, Kinzlee Fenwick and many nieces and nephews.
Charlie was born in Cheverly, Md., on Aug. 18, 1953. He attended the Kennedy Institute in Washington, D.C. and also attended a Tech School. Charlie worked in suburban Maryland at BFI, several restaurants and the Rolling Pin Bakery. In 1991 Charlie left Hyattsville, Md., and moved to Levels. The year 2009 found Charlie in Texas bonding with his grandchildren. There he stayed until 2013 moving back to the hills of West Virginia in Romney. In Hampshire County Charlie was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church where he was also a member of The Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and the Disciples Men’s Group. Charlie was employed at the Sheltered Workshop in Romney and worked at the Primrose Restaurant. One of his favorite jobs was working with Chef Harvey at Gourmet Central. Charlie got to travel with Chef Harvey to trade shows and he enjoyed every minute. He was a regular volunteer at Helping Hands doing whatever needed doing. His friendly smile and easy-going manner will be missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Interment to follow at the Levels Cemetery, Levels. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Helping Hands, P.O. Box 41, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
