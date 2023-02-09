Robert A. ‘Bob’ Ewers
Robert “Bob” Arthur Ewers, of Hampshire County, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, from natural causes.
Born on Oct. 27, 1962, in Winchester, he was the son of Joyce K. Ewers and Robert D. Ewers. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents, and paternal grandparents.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Andrea R. (Ewers) Faith of Berkeley Springs; his sister, Joyce Brown of Maryland; his niece, Hannah G. Bingaman of Maryland; and his great-nephew, Easton. He is also survived by numerous friends and loved ones.
Bob was a graduate of Hampshire High School and graduated with honors at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
Robert was an artist and devoted his life to his craft. Bob, or Butane, as some may know him, was a renowned tattoo artist, having tattooed countless people from all over the world throughout his career. He had a deep passion for music. During his journey in life, he worked with several metal bands and had the pleasure of seeing hundreds of shows across the world.
Bob loved life and truly lived his to its fullest. He loved to travel and visited many places around the country and all over the world. A few of his favorite trips were Europe, Hawaii, and Vegas. In his free time, he enjoyed drawing and painting, seeing movies, reading comics, and spending time with friends and family.
Robert helped others recover from addiction through a recovery program in Virginia. For his accomplishments in this program, he was invited to meet with the Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, to have his civil rights restored.
Robert was a loving father, brother, uncle, friend, and human being. He had an open heart for everyone, accepted people for who they were, and put so much good into the world. Bob was one of a kind, and there will never be another soul like his. He built relationships and bonds with people across the world and from all walks of life. He will be missed immensely by his family and many friends. Robert was an artist of life itself, creating a beautiful legacy that will be cherished forever.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Robert’s life and legacy on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
