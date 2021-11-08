Betty Jane Malcolm, 77, of Three Churches, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at her residence.
Born on Nov. 25, 1943, in Three Churches, she was the daughter of the late Taylor Malcolm and Hattie Davidson Malcolm.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, James T. Malcolm and Wilbur “Buzzy” Malcolm; 2 sisters, Virginia Mae Malcolm and Barbara Loy, and her companion, Roger Jewell.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Malcolm (Jennifer) of Three Churches; granddaughters, Alyssa Malcolm of Three Churches and Makayla Whetzel of Romney; grandson, Devyn Haines of Three Churches; sister, Mary Shanholtz of Three Churches; and 6 great-grandchildren, Raelynn Timbrook, Bryleigh Lewis, Marya McDermott, Serenity McDermott, Stella McDermott and Gwendolynn Stanley.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Branch Mt. Baptist Cemetery, Three Churches, with Dennis Voit officiating.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
