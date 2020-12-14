Patty L. Crawford, 75, of Petersburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital from Covid-19.
Pat was born June 22, 1945, in Keyser and was a daughter of the late Roy Kesner and Mary (Keplinger) Stewart. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her stepmother, Elsie Kesner and stepfather, Walter Stewart and a brother Sam ‘Butch’ Stewart.
Pat is survived by 3 daughters, Tina (Baron) Bible of Petersburg, Tracy (Matt) Wood of Old Fields and Trina Crawford (Glen Harman) of Dorcas, W.Va. She was a Dubba, Grandma Pat and Nanna to 7 grandchildren, JonPaul (Courtney) Ours of Russell, Ky., Derek Feaster (Samantha Sites) of Petersburg, Kaylee (Alex) Gochenour of Woodstock, Va., Shari Alt of Romney, Tyler Feaster, Jaden Redman and Madoux Wimer all of Petersburg. Six great-grandchildren, Jake Ours, Ziggi, Ashton and Sebastian Feaster, Brooklee and Lucy Gochenour; 2 brothers, Roger Kesner and Richard Kesner of Slanesville; 1 sister, Cindy Strickler of Romney. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pat graduated from Keyser High School in 1963. She had worked at Walmart for the last 20 years in the jewelry department before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and attending their sporting events. Pat enjoyed bowling at Golden Lanes in her younger years. Pat made a lot of friendships through the years, especially while working at Walmart. She never met a stranger.
Pat’s body will be cremated and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Those who wish to remember Pat in a special way, may make gifts in her memory to the Autism Foundation or the Down Syndrome Foundation.
Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg.
