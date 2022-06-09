Larry Worth Harman, 78, of Baker, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Born on May 2, 1944, in Harman, W.Va., he was the son of the late Elsworth Harman and Neva Hinkle.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
