Elbert “Ab” G. Shell, 95, of Baker, passed away due to complications of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Health Care, Baker.
Born on March 24, 1925, in Lost City, W.Va., he was the son of the late Bruce G. Shell and Annie See Shell.
A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mathias, with Pastor Richard Strawderman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ivanhoe Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 84, Lost City, WV 26810.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.