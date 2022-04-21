David Hugh Cessna, 80, of Winchester, Va., passed peacefully into the arms of his savior on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Dave was born on June 23, 1941, in Ridgeley, W.Va., a son of the late Paul A. and Virginia B. Conley Cessna. He was a 1959 graduate of Romney High School where he is remembered for his football and baseball talent. Even though he had the opportunity to play sports in college he chose to attend the Free Gospel Institute in Export, Pennsylvania. He was the valedictorian of the class of 1962.
He proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Dave spent his time ministering and helping those in need. Professionally, he was a saw blade industry specialist working for Winchester Carbide Saw, McFarland’s Mill, and as owner/operator of Dave’s Sharpening Service.
Left to cherish his memories of being a wonderful daddy and “pop” are his daughter, Tonya Cessna Miller, his son-in-law, Rick Miller; and his 3 beloved grandchildren, Benjamin David Miller of New York City, Caroline Anne Miller of Winchester, and Adam Carlson Miller of Shepherdstown, W.Va. He is also survived by his devoted and loving siblings and sister-in-law, Paula Brill of Winchester, Joan Moreland (Adrian) of Bloomery, Jim Cessna (Kathy) of Taylorsville, North Carolina, and Angy Cessna of Winchester. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who hold a special place in their hearts for their “Uncle Dave.”
He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Cessna, and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Brill.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street. The funeral will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Levels.
Memorial contributions in David H. Cessna’s name can be made to the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester, Va.
