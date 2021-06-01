Thomas Beery Messick, 72, of Springfield, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Born Sept. 4, 1948, in Keyser, Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Garrett Thomas “Jr.” Messick and Betty Mae (Beery) Messick.
Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Amber K. Messick; his son, Thomas G. Messick and wife Jenny of Springfield; his daughter, Katrina A. VanMeter and husband Todd of Short Gap; his sister, Judy M. Richmond and husband Steve of Augusta; his grandchildren, Trevor Lee and wife Nicki of Jacksonville, NC, Austin Messick of Springfield, Kelsey Mathias of Myrtle Beach, SC, Cooper Mathias of Short Gap, Bristol Messick of Springfield, and Audrey Sanders of Short Gap. Tom is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Addalynn Lee of Jacksonville, NC.
Tom was a good guy. He was completely devoted to his mother and made sure, under any and all circumstances, she had what she needed. Tom took her on vacation and did his best to be certain his mother had a full and rich life. His love for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren knew no boundaries. They could all make his world “light up” and he loved lots of teasing back and forth. If you knew Tom, you would know he loved hunting, fishing and old cars and trucks. Tom was a regular at the Country Store and T&S Market in Springfield where the comradery and friendships were cherished and much lively conversation ensued (shooting the “bull” is probably more like it). Tom enjoyed the beach and early morning walks before the heat of the day set in. It was not uncommon to see Tom on his front porch watching the world go by and extending a friendly wave to the toot of a horn. He loved his life, family, and friends and was one who enjoyed giving more than receiving.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the VFW Auxiliary Post 667 pavilion in Fort Ashby. All are welcome to attend. Military honors will be accorded the by U.S. Navy Honor Guard in recognition of his service to his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict. Tom was also a member of the American Legion.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
