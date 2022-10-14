Lucy J. Staggs

Lucy Jane Staggs, 74, of Romney, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Born July 27, 1948, in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late James Howard Dean and Retha Jane (Cox) Dean. Besides her parents, Lucy is preceded in death by her brothers, Jennings and Roscoe Dean; and her sister, Alice Rinker and late husband Dave Rinker.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry V. Staggs; her daughter, Shelley S. Ellington and husband Michael of Linville, Va.; her son, Jared D. Staggs and partner Katelyn Crispino of Augusta; her grandchildren, Chelsea E. French and husband Blaine of Lincoln, Neb., Caley S. Ellington of Ames, Iowa and Olive M. Staggs of Augusta; and her great-grandson, Cade M. French. Lucy is also survived by her brother, Jerry N. Dean of Romney; her sister-in-law, Jeannie Parker of Romney; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lucy graduated in 1966 from Hampshire High School, then attended and graduated from Catherman’s Business School with a certificate in Shorthand. Over the course of 30 years, she completed a Regents Bachelor of Arts Degree from WVU. She worked at the Romney Sewing Factory for a time before a long tenure at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Fluent in American Sign Language, Lucy worked for the WVSD&B for 44 years as a house parent for the blind students, teacher’s aide at the Deaf School, and substitute for classes and bus runs. In addition to caring for the children at the WVSD&B, she also spent numerous years as a real estate agent at Century 21 and spent time volunteering at Helping Hands in Romney.
Lucy married the love of her life, Jerry, on April 20, 1968. She was a faithful wife that was always the primary keeper of the household. Her life revolved around taking care of others, especially children, and her joy in life was her grandbabies. She was a practical woman who enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, cooking, gun bashes and playing the slots. She took pleasure in bowling and loved sunflowers, hummingbirds, angels and her cat Annie. Family was her life, and she never missed an opportunity to support her family, especially her husband and children. There is no doubt that she will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, or the wonderful meals she made for all.
Friends will be received on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 1:15 p.m. with Pastor Burl Charlton officiating. Interment will be at Arnold Cemetery in Junction.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Lucy’s memory to Helping Hands, P.O. Box 141, Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
