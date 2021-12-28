Janet Louise Haines, 78, of Bloomery (formerly of Augusta) passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney.
Born on Aug.15, 1943, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harold M. Haines and Thelma G. (Smith) Haines.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Haines.
She is survived by her sisters, Judy Hite (David) of Bloomery and Donna Emmart of Capon Bridge.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Augusta. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
