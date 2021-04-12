Rosella Marie (Brown) Mongold, 94, of Romney, passed away peacefully at home on Sun., April 11, 2021, surrounded by her daughters.
Born Feb. 8, 1927 in Cumberland, Md., Rosella was the daughter of the late Owen F. Brown and Hazel E. (Lewis) Brown. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life, Joseph E. “Joe” Mongold (d. 1986) whom she married July 6, 1946; her brother, Harold Brown; and her sister-in-law, Mary Lee Brown.
Rosella is survived by her daughters, Diana Haines, Bonnie Corbin and husband Buster, and Connie Lewis and husband Johnny; her grandchildren, Annette Adams, Harold “Joe” Adams (Renee), Dwayne Haines, Ronnie Corbin (Becky), Dana Corbin (Susan), Andy Corbin (Becca), Penni Lewis-Smith (Amyia), and Owen Lewis. Rosella is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Rosella’s faith was a big part of her life and she loved reading her Bible and was a member of the Romney Church of the Brethren. She found entertainment in old westerns and crossword puzzles. Rosella passed many pleasant hours crocheting and bird watching. Her favorite color was purple and she loved being pampered by getting her nails painted and having her hair done. Rosella was a loving mother and grandmother to her own family and anyone else who needed a mom. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Friends will be received on Tues., April 13, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Wed., April 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brian Moreland officiating. Friends will be received one-hour prior to service. Interment will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Points.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Rosella’s memory to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
