Betty Louise Robertson Weaver, 91, of Paw Paw, died at her home in Paw Paw on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born at home in Paw Paw, on April 1, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Paul V. Robertson and Bessie Robertson Ickes.
Betty married Harry F. “Jack” Weaver in Feb. 1950. He preceded her in death in 2013. Also preceding her in death were an infant daughter, Lisa Kay; and a great-grandson, Drew Shambaugh.
Betty was a graduate of the Paw Paw High School Class of 1949. She was a co-founder of the Paw Paw Public Library, and worked there for 30 years, retiring in 2001.
She loved books and reading, and felt it was important to pass that love on to children. She was an active volunteer at the schools, P.T.A. and Band Boosters. Betty enjoyed being a member of the Red Hats and Homemakers for many years. She was a fan of Hallmark and Turner Classic movies, and was an avid fan of WVU sports.
Surviving are 3 daughters, Cynda Shambaugh (Frank), LuAnn Rowzee (Allan) and Lori Davis (Ron); one son, Charles “Andy” Weaver (Jamie); 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a very special grandson, Ian Moreland, who was her constant companion. One brother, Robert L. Robertson, preceded her in death.
A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw with Evangelist Richard White officiating.
Interment was at Camp Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Paw Paw High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 414, Paw Paw, WV 25434.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
