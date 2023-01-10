Kenneth Donald Pownell, Sr., 86, of Three Churches, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his home.
Born on March 20, 1936 in Three Churches, he was the son of the late Kenneth G. Pownell and Susie M. (Rogers) Pownell.
He was a member of Romney Church of the Nazarene. He had worked as a mechanic at Mt. Levels Orchard and operated his farm that he established in 1972.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Louise (Corbin) Pownell on June 14, 2017; and his siblings, Clayton Pownell, Suella Jewell and Mary Flanagan.
He is survived by his children, Donna J. Wesson, Cynthia S. Geiger, Tammy Blomquist (Edward), all of Augusta, Kenneth D. Pownell, Jr. (Mary V.), Jeffrey Keener, all of Three Churches; 2 brothers, Roger Pownell and Robert Pownell; 14 grandchildren, Natalie A. Erdem, Sarah J. Phair, Bo Blomquist, Joseph Blomquist, Robert Blomquist, Savannah K. Blomquist, Trish Oberman, Rosa Peacemaker, April Hedrick, Taulana Hamblin, Zoe Pownell, Izik Pownell, Bryson Pownell and Samantha Pownell; 13 great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Hadley, Charlie, Bobby, Ayden, Kylie, Lexi, Anna, James, Taegen, Liam, Emi and Maddy; and a special companion, Janet.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
