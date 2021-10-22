Rosemarie “Rosie” Ganoe, 82, of Romney, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the home of her daughter while under the care of Hospice.
Born Nov. 21, 1938, in Bayreuth, Germany, Rosie was the daughter of the late Johannes and Anna Neumann. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. “Eddie” Ganoe (d. January 2010); her brother, Rudolf; her sisters, Reinhilde and Frieda; and by her granddaughter, April Ganoe.
Rosie is survived by her son, Edward L. Ganoe, Jr. and wife Sandra of Romney; her daughters, Silvia M. Buckley and husband Jr. of Romney, Susan M. Wolford and husband Joe of Romney and Karen M. Malick of Romney; her grandchildren, Kathy, Christal, Karen, Nathan and Spencer; and her great-grandchildren, Shelby, Miley and Maxlee. Rosie is also survived by her sister, Magdalene of Germany.
Rosie was a war bride and one of the best things that ever happened to Eddie Ganoe. It was very much a positive of WWII meeting and marrying her Eddie. She didn’t know or speak a word of English, but she learned. She taught herself. Whatever Rosie set her mind to doing, she did it and did it well. Most everyone who knew her knew of her many talents. Rosie was a remarkable homemaker, seamstress, cook and artist. For many years she exercised her talents as a floral designer at Romney Florist. Rosie loved her home and her family and anyone visiting sensed this immediately. She was gracious, spirited, welcoming and never spoke ill of anyone. She loved to laugh and enjoyed countless fun times with her children, their friends and whoever else happened to land at the Ganoe’s. Her illness took her quickly, just as she would have wanted. No nonsense.
Rosie was never shy about much of anything, and she was very specific about what was to happen upon her death. Her wish was to be cremated and that there be no services. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Rosie’s memory to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
