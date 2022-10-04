John F. Bowers, 84, of Franklin, W.Va. passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
He was born May 17, 1938, at Moyers, W.Va. He was the son of the late Henry Pinkney Bowers and Freida Bailey Bowers of Moyers.
John was a 1956 graduate of Franklin High School and a 1960 graduate of Shepherd College. He received his master’s degree from James Madison University (JMU) and furthered his education through West Virginia University.
On May 31, 1959, he married Elsie Lee (Sponaugle) Bowers, who survives.
John was a lifelong educator. He began his career as a 7th grade teacher in Manassas, Va., and then returned home to teach math at Franklin High School. He then served as principal of Upper Tract Elementary and Franklin Elementary School before moving to Berkeley County, West Virginia in 1969. In Berkeley County Public Schools, he served as an assistant principal, principal and finally as Assistant Superintendent for Personnel. John returned home to Pendleton County in 1982, and served as the Superintendent of Pendleton County Public Schools until 1989. In addition, John continued to influence future educators by serving as an adjunct professor, teaching juniors and seniors who were majoring in education at JMU. After retiring from public education, he served as the Branch Manager at South Branch Valley National Bank until 1997, when he left to care for his aging parents.
John was also active in the Pendleton County community. He was a member of 4-H, and was a lifetime member of the West Virginia All-Star Organization. He also served in the Franklin Lions Club, the Franklin Ruritan Club, the Pendleton County Farm Bureau and as President of the Board of the Potomac Highlands Recreation Center. John was a dedicated member of Walnut Street United Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher and Chairman of the Administrative Council.
When he was not engaged in education or community services, he worked on his farm. John started farming in 1961, and in John’s words, “has farmed ever since.” In 2001, he was awarded the Farm Bureau Service Award. He continued to farm into his 80s.
John was very proud of his family, and often said "if every family was as lucky as ours, the world would be a better place."
Surviving in addition to his wife of 63 years are 2 sons, Dr. Greg Bowers (Mary) of Franklin and Dr. Clark Bowers (Joan) of Leesburg, Va.; one daughter, Sheri Coleman (Michael) of Springfield; 2 brothers, James E. “Jim” Bowers of Sugar Grove, W.Va. and Dr. Jack A. Bowers (Capt. Navy Dental Corp) (Cynthia) of Sugar Grove; 2 brothers-in-law, Gary Sponaugle (Linda) and Tom Leatherman; 7 grandchildren, Dr. Sarah Bowers, David Bowers (Chelsea), Bailey Coleman (Elliott Mihelic), Jonathon Coleman, Elleigh Coleman, Ashlee Bowers and Eric Bowers; 2 great-granddaughters, Rayah Lee and Myla Rae Bowers; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Joyce Ann Bowers and Janet Harper; 2 sisters-in-law, Sharon Leatherman and Lucille Bowers; and a brother-in-law, Otis (Junior) Harper.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, with Rev. Michael Loudermilk officiating. Interment was at St. John Cemetery at Moyers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Potomac Highlands Recreation Center, P.O. Box 1170, Franklin, WV 26807, Pendleton Manor, P.O. Box 700, Franklin, WV 26807 or Walnut Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 628, Franklin, WV 26807.
