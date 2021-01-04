Merlyn “Merl” Duane Merritt, 78, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Carrington Cottage Memory Care Center in Daleville, Va.
He was born in Springfield, on August 2, 1942, and raised in Purgitsville and Romney. He was the son of the late George Alonzo “Lonnie” and Alma Wilkins Merritt. After completing high school in Hampshire County, Merl proudly served in the United States Navy from 1960 until 1964, sailing aboard the USS Intrepid Aircraft Carrier during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Upon discharge from the Navy, he relocated to upstate New York, where he began his construction career and met a nice Yankee girl. They were married on October 7, 1967, then, in 1973, moved to Roanoke, Va., to flee the brutal New York winters. Here Merl went into business as a general contractor, a career that he enjoyed until his retirement in 2005. He built his own house in Troutville, Va., in 1981, where he raised his family, loved his wife and lived out his remaining years.
Merl never met a stranger and excelled at connecting with people and identifying common interests. He was extremely generous with his time and his resources and was always quick to lend a hand whenever it was needed. Having grown up in a faithful household and attending the Church of the Nazarene, he learned to love the Lord Jesus and was always deeply moved by many of the great hymns.
Merl was very proud of his country and his military service and was a member of the American Legion and the VFW and became known as the “Poppy Man” due to his passion for (and great success at) raising money for veterans’ causes by selling buddy poppies. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA and the Virginia Citizens Defense League. He loved being in the great outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Merl is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Shireen Dixon Merritt; one daughter, Paula Etzler (Larry) of Troutville; one son, Michael Merritt (Miki) of Buchanan; one sister, Velma Jean Woods of Romney; 3 grandchildren, Anthony, Nathan and David; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 3 brothers, Kenneth Merritt, Gerald Merritt and Gary Pownell.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at The Church of the Transfiguration in Fincastle, Va. For those wishing to maintain the most social distance, a drive-through receiving line will be in place in the church parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For those wishing to greet the family indoors, there will be an additional receiving opportunity at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The funeral service with Military Honors will proceed at 2 p.m. in the main sanctuary, followed by a three-volley salute. The funeral service will also be streamed live via the church Facebook page (Church of the Transfiguration, Fincastle). All Church of the Transfiguration health protocols will be in place for the indoor portions of the greeting and funeral proceedings.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Buddy Poppy Fund at VFW Post 1841 or American Legion Post 240, 4902 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA 24083 in Merl’s memory.
The family appreciates the assistance of Oakey’s Funeral Service and Crematory - North Chapel, Roanoke, Va.
