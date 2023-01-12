Robert W. Richards Jr.

Robert William Richards Jr., beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and boyfriend, age 26, of Martinsburg, formerly of Augusta, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in the home he shared with his girlfriend and fur daughter.
Robert was born on Aug. 6, 1996, in Petersburg, to April Chilcott and Robert Richards. He graduated from Hampshire High School in 2014. He was formerly employed by Trex, BC&C and Axalta.
Robert loved the outdoors and living life to the fullest. He spent his time off floating, fishing, kayaking, camping and going to concerts. He was quite the gear head and loved anything with a motor. He always knew how to make an entrance by revving his big Ford truck. Robert was known for his kindness and wasn’t afraid to get dirty. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He had a smile that could light up a room and a laugh that was contagious. He valued family and loved spending time with them.
Robert is survived in death by his parents, April Chilcott and Robert Richards Sr, of Capon Bridge; sister, Tonya Alonsagay; and his 2 nieces of Lusby, Md.; and little brother, Arlie Richards of Roanoke, Va.; his beloved grandma, Elizabeth Richards of Capon Bridge; and his partner in crime, the love of his life, Samantha Fletcher with his fur daughter Bella. Along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins and friends.
Funeral services are being held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor David Omps officiating. Interment will be in Kidwell Cemetery, Paw Paw. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Memorial donations may be made directly to the funeral home to help with expenses.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
