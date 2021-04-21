Timothy Lynn Abrell, Sr., 65, of Paw Paw, passed away on Tues., April 20, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Dec. 22, 1955 in Bloomery, he was the son of the late Orron L. Abrell and Rosalie V. Kerns Abrell.
Timothy worked as a carpenter. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Lynn Lange Abrell on Dec. 11, 2020; a brother, Boyd; and a sister, Mary Belle.
Surviving are 2 sons, Timothy Abrell, Jr. (Karlyn) of Old Town, Md. and Orren Abrell (Holly) of Paw Paw; a daughter, Jennifer Blackburn (Zac) of Marion, Ind.; 4 brothers, Doug, Lonnie, Terry and Norman; 4 sisters, Leonard, Rebecca, Victoria and Virginia; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sat., April 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Earl Travis officiating. Interment will follow in Malick Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Saturday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home. Please dress casual. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
