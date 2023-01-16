Mary C. Windisch

Mary Catherine Windisch, 74, of Springfield, passed away at home, surrounded by family on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, while under the care of Hospice.
Born Jan. 21, 1948, in Tyler, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. Harmon, Jr. and Ouida R. (Ellington) Harmon. Besides her parents, Cathie is preceded in death by a son, William J. “Billy” Windisch, Jr. (d. 2018) and by a sister, Rebecca C. Harmon (d. 2017).
Cathie is survived by her husband of 55 years, William J. “Bill” Windisch, Sr. of Springfield; a son, Charles J. Windisch of North Carolina; a daughter, Cristin W. Marsh and husband Greg of Towson, Md.; her grandchildren, Megan, Jamie, Kayla, Ava, Vivian, Corrinne, Luke and Mark; her sisters, Patricia L. Nutt of Texas, Kerry Jo Latham of Texas and Shawn D. Sparks of Oklahoma; and her brother, Richard W. Sparks. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cathie was born and raised in Texas, graduating in 1966 from Corsicana High School, Corsicana, Texas. Bill and Cathie met while he was stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. In 1967, Cathie moved to Baltimore (Bill’s hometown) and the couple soon married and started their family. After raising her children, Cathie pursed her education and became a registered nurse. She had a 30-plus year career in emergency, trauma, and Hospice nursing. She dedicated her life to helping others until she retired in the early 2000s.
Cathie and Bill have lived in Hampshire County for over 30 years. She had worked at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney and ran calls with Lambert’s Ambulance Service and Springfield Rescue Squad.
She was a brilliant lady. Spirited, tenacious, forthright, unforgettable and loyal to those she loved. She loved her Lord and her faith showed. Cathie enjoyed nature, trivia, Jeopardy and caring for others. She was always kind to animals and loved her horses and birds. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
At Cathie’s request, all services will be private.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
