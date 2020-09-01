Joann Golladay Bruyneel went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020. Joann was predeceased by her husband Louis Bruyneel. She was born in Romney, on December 15, 1929. She graduated from Romney High School (1947) and from Fairmont State College in West Virginia (1951) where she was a member of Tri Sigma Sorority.
Joann was truly a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend. Also known affectionately to her family as “Grandmary”, she filled each of our hearts in a very special way, providing a warm sanctuary for all of us whether close by at her dining room table or across the miles to where ever our lives had taken us. She was truly a blessing in all our lives.
Joann loved to travel the world. She enjoyed many Elderhostel trips with her friends. She loved Disney and visited the park 49 straight years. Her true love was Sanibel Island in Florida where she visited for 45 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her 2 children Peggy Duncan (Mark) of Texarkana, Texas and John Bruyneel (Donna) of Virginia Beach, Va. Eight grandchildren, Kimberly, David, Joshua, Seth, Cherith, Leah, Ben, Joey; 13 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Anthony, Paris, Xavier, Eva , Ason, Gabe, Ella, Atticus, Ivy, Sampson, Levi, Gavin and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Kayden and Eli and a host of other relatives and lifelong friends.
A graveside service will be held in Romney at the Indian Mound Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at Kings Grant Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach, Va. on a day to be determined. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, backpacks will be set at the end of the pews to collect items for the children to use in the early childhood development program that Joann helped establish. Please place an item in the backpack or make a donation to the school.
