Sullivan Alger, Jr., 74, of Augusta, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Facility, Kearneysville, W.Va.
Born on Dec.31, 1946, in Martinsburg, W.Va., he was the son of the late Sullivan Alger, Sr. and Evelyn Foster Alger.
He was a loving father, husband and grandfather. He loved to hunt and fish and play video games with his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ruth (Buchanan) Alger in 2017, a son, Sullivan Alger, III and 2 siblings.
He is survived by 6 daughters, Vannessa Carter (Robert), Evelyn Alderman (Jesse), both of Slanesville, Sherry Alger (Clayton Harbaugh) of Slanesville, Loretta Storey, Samantha Smith (Brian), both of Augusta, and Mildred "Little Mary" Hilton (Jimmy) of Cumberland, Md.; 6 sons, Anthony Wayne Alger (Barbara), Wade Edward Alger (April Wasson), both of Augusta, Daniel Lee Alger, Tyler William, Robert Lee Alger of Slanesville and David Lee Alger of Romney; 42 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Janice Clipp of Keedysville, Md., Linda Hynen (Dennis) of Keedysville, John Alger (Sue) of Myersville, Md. and Clarke Alger (Patty) of Frederick, Md.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Rev. Robert Carter and Rev. Brian Smith officiating. Interment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
