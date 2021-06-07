Sylvia Jean Kibler, 81, of Romney, left this world peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Born May 7, 1940, in Shanks, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Ruckman) Evans. Besides her parents, Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil L. Kibler; her son, Allen E. Ludwig; and her brother, Garland E. Evans.
Sylvia is survived by 2 daughters, Catherine (Ludwig) Boyer and husband Ronnie of White Post, Va. and Carolyn (Ludwig) Nester and husband David of Romney; her son, Gary Ludwig of Winchester; and by her sister, Vesta Bowman of Augusta. Sylvia is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, Ronnie Boyer, II and wife Erica, Wayne Boyer and wife Jessica, Kevin Boyer, William Taylor, Jr., Jeremy Anderson and wife Carol, and Julie Jenkins and husband Kevin; and by 5 great-grandchildren, Hannah Boyer, Jalynn Anderson, Harlynn Boyer, Jayla Ludwig and Jade Jenkins.
Sylvia had worked at National Fruit Product Company and Polly’s Cab in Winchester. She loved to spend time with her family and has spent countless hours making quilts, doing embroidery and playing cards. She will be loved and missed dearly by her family and friends.
The family wishes to express a heartfelt “thank you” to all the staff at the Hampshire Center for the exceptional care and compassion that they showed Sylvia during her stay there.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
