Glenn L. Austin

Glenn Louis Austin passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, May 7, 2023, at his residence, Spring Arbor in Winchester, Va. Just days before, Glenn had celebrated his 73rd birthday in the company of his immediate family members.
Glenn, the son of Porter and Ruth Austin, was born on May 5, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pa. His birth mother tragically died when he was 1 year old. When his father remarried, Eunice Lee Austin adopted Glenn and with his father, raised him as her own.
He was a third-generation member of the Austin family that operates Capon Springs and Farms. Glenn was employed at the resort for more than 40 years after having worked for several years at the Royal Crown Cola Plant in Winchester.
Glenn especially enjoyed jobs where he could interact with the guests. He was a valued member of the Capon Family. For many years, he was a member of the Capon Springs Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. He had many friends throughout the community. Very special friends were the Michael Linaburg family.
Glenn was particularly fond of country music and traveled to more than 100 concerts around the region. Being a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan, he was especially thrilled when the Phillies finally won the World Series. Glenn was also a huge fan of NASCAR as well, often wearing shirts and hats touting his favorite drivers.
Glenn was a kind and caring soul, always appreciative of the many that took the time to greet him and all those that cared for him so graciously. He had a great sense of humor and his hearty laugh could lighten anyone’s mood.
Surviving are 2 brothers, Steve Austin (Shirley) of Newark, Del. and Roger Austin (Pam) of Harrisonburg, Va.; a sister Julie Harrison (Tommy) of Purcellville, Va..; and sister-in-law Martha Austin of Rockville Md. Preceding him in death, is his father, Porter Austin, and his mother, Eunice Lee Austin and 2 brothers, Brent Austin and Andrew Austin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Glenn’s name to Capon Springs Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, Box 366, Capon Springs WV 26823.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge.
