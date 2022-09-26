Jackie P. Fout, 67, of Vanceburg, Ky., formerly of Augusta, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice of Hope.
He was born June 14, 1955, in Petersburg, to the late Jesse and Goldie Miller Fout.
Jackie enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing and studying his Bible. He was employed by Ashworth Borthers in Winchester, Va., and later became a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed his sawmill, farming and had a love for building houses.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Michael Paul Fout; 2 brothers, Robert Fout, William “Billy” Fout and one sister, Ernestine Free.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cathy Llewellyn Fout; 3 sons, Joseph (Ashley) Fout, Robert (Sheila) Fout and Matthew (Jessie) Fout all of Vanceburg; 5 grandchildren, Isaac, Lillie, Emileigh, Logan and Kylee; 1 sister-in-law, Sharon Fout; 1 brother-in-law, Philip Free.
At Jackie’s request there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg, is caring for all arrangements for Mr. Jackie P. Fout.
