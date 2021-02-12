Rebecca Jo “Becky” Nealis, 56, of Romney, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Born Oct. 14, 1964, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of the late Paul E. Nealis, Sr. and Donna Lou (Hannas) Nealis. Besides her parents, Becky is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joe and Helen Hannas; her paternal grandparents, Presley and “Myrt” Presgraves; and by a special cousin, Lisa Benda Peterson.
Becky is survived by her 2 brothers, Paul E. Nealis, Jr. (Darlene) of Chester Gap, Va. and Barry A. Nealis of Romney; and friend Aaron Cole; her 3 aunts, Nancy Bowman, Betty Bradfield and special aunt Becky Benda; and her uncle, Kenny Hannas. Becky is also survived by numerous cousins and many, many, special friends.
Becky was a graduate of Hampshire High School with the Class of 1982. She worked for years at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. She was especially fond of the culture and needs of the deaf and blind students she cared for and was active with the music ensemble “Tapestry.” Becky left the WVSDB to care for her aging parents, but she always left the communication lines open for her kids. After the passing of her parents, she began her career at the Potomac Center where she was fondly known as “Becky with the good hair.”
Becky was a devoted daughter, sister, friend and employee. Her door was always open for a listening ear or place to stay. Throughout her life she always had a love for children and pets. She enjoyed the annual family outing to Winchester for Apple Blossom weekend. She had many interests — cooking, eating out, attending concerts, listening to music, shopping, traveling, the beach, WVU sports and camping at the river. She loved all holidays and dressed for the occasion. She was a member of the Romney Moose Lodge 1371, the Romney VFW and the American Legion Post 91, Romney.
Becky loved her family and her brothers checked on her frequently. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her 2 furry friends, Ellie and Lulu.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Don Kesner officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Becky’s memory to Hampshire Co. Animal Shelter, 155 Kerr Dr., Augusta, WV 26704
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
