Rosella “Rosie” Mayhew, 89, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, peacefully at her home.
Born on June 4, 1931, in Cumberland, Md., she was the only child of the late Eugene H. Gross and Pauline Buckley Gross.
She is survived by her husband, James Robert Mayhew whom she married on June 1, 1951; son, Robert “Bob” E. Mayhew, his children, Elizabeth A. Mayhew and husband Eric Strain, and sons, Ethan and Gavin Strain of Clifton Park, NY; Hillary L. LaRose, husband John LaRose and son, Dylan James LaRose of Portland, Ore., step-sons, Jason Hodges (Christa) and children, Blake and Chloe of Safety Harbor, Fla., and Adam Hodges (Shanna) and children, Cole and Reagan of Romney; son, Terry Mayhew and wife Bonnie, their children, JB Mayhew and wife Maiko and sons, Leam, Luke and Leon of Nagoya, Japan; Melissa Gibbons and husband Bryan and their children Laurel and Colin of Martinsburg, W.Va. She is also survived as well by many community children whom she gave shoes, food, clothing and toys over the years.
She was a member of Romney Presbyterian Church, VFW Post 1101, Romney Fire Co., Ladies Auxiliary and the Tuesday Morning Ladies Bowling League. She worked at numerous jobs over the years in support of her family, most notably Hampshire Memorial Hospital and Rannells Motors/Potomac Valley TV, the first cable company in Romney. She left PVTV to work with Jim in their businesses at Hampshire Truck and Implement, Pancake Motors, Mayhew Chevrolet and Valley View Farm, where she gave names to each of her and Jim’s herd of black Angus cows. She was a natural at herding cows after herding countless neighborhood boys to scouting and sport events.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 8, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Romney. Interment will be private and in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
Due to Covid, the family requests masks be worn and social distancing protocol be followed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hampshire County Committee on Aging for all the support they have given for many years in the form of meals and help with caregivers. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Hospice of the Panhandle.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
