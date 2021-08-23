On Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, Brenda Suzanne Clauss passed away following a 3-year battle with ALS at the age of 66. Sue was a graduate of the University of Maryland with a degree in Animal Science and was a dog trainer for 45 years. In addition to training, her passion was helping animals in need. She was a devoted partner and loved doing outdoor activities such as hiking and riding horses with her wife, Jenny. Sue was a lifelong steward of the land and was committed to the conservation of natural resources.
Sue is survived by her wife Jennifer Mercer; sisters, Bonnie Hulson and Martha O’Hilary; brothers, Tom Clauss and Sam Clauss; Sam’s daughter Connie and sons, J Jay Clauss and William Clauss; William’s daughter, Mia Clauss; nephew, John Hulson, his wife Tracy and their son Tyler. She was preceded in death by her parents Anna Augusta and William Oscar Clauss; her nieces Karen Ann Hulson and Sharon Lynn Hulson.
A private family memorial service will be held on the farm in Slanesville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Orphan Fund. Sue established this in order to support her rescue efforts, which Jenny will continue in Sue’s honor. In order to contribute, contact Jenny at vtjam91@gmail.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
