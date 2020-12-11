Joyce (Taylor) McDonald, 79, of Shanks, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her children on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, James Isaac Taylor and Hettie Taylor Seymour; her husband, Jarrett Lupton McDonald; her sister, Janice Yoe; and her daughter, Christina “Christy” Park.
She is survived by her son, Craig McDonald (wife Missy) of Shanks; daughters Michelle D. Kuykendall (husband Garrett) of Romney and Sabrina M. Cave (husband Gregg) of Morgantown, W.Va. She had 7 grandchildren Garrett Kuykendall III, Chelsea Kuykendall, Hillary Connell (husband David), Lindsay Park (fiancé Cody Michael), Sydney Park (fiancé Luke Grove), and Carter and Cooper Cave. She had 6 great-grandchildren Makenzie Park, Savannah and Annabelle Connell, Brookelynn, Christian and Hunter Park and grand dog Captain Morgan McDonald.
Joyce loved to cook and bake. Whether it was a pot of beans and cornbread for the men at the state road shed, a pot roast for a bereaved family or an invitation for supper around her kitchen table, she shared the fruits of her labor. Anyone who has eaten her homemade rolls with her homemade jam and jelly, knows how much they’ll be missed.
She was no stranger to hard work. From the Shoe Factory, Romney Florist, the Assessor’s Office to the Food Lion, Joyce worked in the community for years. In fact, one summer she decided she would work as a flagger for a paving company, which in the mid to late seventies was quite an unusual sight.
Many knew her from the Food Lion where she worked for over 20 years. People would come to the store just to see her, and she greeted every single one. She knew customer’s favorite items, and more importantly, she knew about their families. The employees at the Food Lion were her second family, and she loved them all.
Joyce loved reading books, getting pedicures and watching Judge Judy. She was also a lover of all things summer. She loved the sun, sitting by her pool, going to the beach, and wearing flip flops. In fact, she would wear flip flips year-round.
Her greatest love of all was her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Her favorite thing to do was cook a big Sunday dinner and have everyone over.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Hospice of the Panhandle. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Hospice of the Panhandle or a charity that is close to your heart.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and because of our concern for the public’s health and safety, a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.
A private interment at Ebenezer Cemetery will be held later.
Arrangements are under the direction of McKee Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.