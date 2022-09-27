William Hensel “Bill” Fink, 87, of Romney, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Born July 5, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late A. Hensel Fink and Louise (Williams) Fink.
Bill is survived by his first cousins, Jane Wright (Williams) Slocum, and Paul, Tim, and Eugene Williams.
Bill relocated with his father back to Romney in 1996 after many years in Philadelphia.
Graveside services for Bill will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Indian Mound Cemetery with John Dan Sitar officiating.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
