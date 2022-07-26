Ernest Jacob “Ernie” Strosnider, 92, of Stephens City, Va., passed from this life to the next on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Providence Place Assisted Living in Chambersburg, Pa., where he had resided for the past year.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge from 1 to 2:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Moulden. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery near Gore, Va.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
