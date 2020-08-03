Rev. Lloyd Curtis Saville, 96, of Buckhannon, W.Va., died Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 25, 1924 in Slanesville to the late Lura D. Hayes and James Clayton Saville.
Rev. Saville was a Methodist minister and Christian by faith. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was preceded in death on December 13, 2019 by his wife, Virginia Mae Saville. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Valerie C. Browning and Cindi D. Vance.
A funeral service was held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home with the Rev. Ellis Conley officiating. Burial was in the Heavner Cemetery in Buckhannon.
The Upshur County Honor Guard conducted military honors at the gravesite.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home, Buckhannon.
