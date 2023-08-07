William L. “Larry” Cullipher, 77, of Capon Bridge, died on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Larry was born on June 5, 1946, in Elizabeth City, NC, a son of the late William H. Cullipher and Eloise Bell. He previously worked for Old Dominion University as Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds. Larry was a Mason for over 51 years and currently a member of the Ocean View Masonic Lodge #335 Norfolk. He was also member of the Shriners International, Morocco Shrine FL, the Scottish Right, Order of the Eastern Star, Westminster 99, the Supreme Council Order of the Amaranth, Mace Court #9, the Moose Lodge of Portsmouth, and the American Legion, Post 137, Capon Bridge.
Larry loved woodworking, he was a self-made architect, a Jack of all trades, and loved helping people. He would often put others first before himself.
Larry married Evelyn Marie Daniels McNeil on July 3, 1982, in St. Augustine, Fla.
Surviving along with his wife of 41 years are their children, Eva Marie Gincig of Los Angeles, Calif., Mary Beth Laakkonen (Rob) of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Jennifer Christine Wartalowicz (Alex) of Orlando, Fla., David Lawrence Cullipher of Los Angeles, Calif. and Robert Alan Cullipher (Erika) of Norfolk, Va.; eight grandchildren, Joshua Laakkonen, David Cullipher, Megan and Morgan Gincig, Luke Wartalowicz and Samantha, Brianna and Madelyn Cullipher; and Larry’s three siblings, Christine, Carol and Melvin. Larry is preceded in death along with his parents by one sister, Cathy.
The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory from 1 to 2:30 p.m. followed by a funeral at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Vanderlinden. Interment will follow in the Capon Chapel Cemetery near Capon Bridge, with military and Masonic rights.
Larry supported many charities through his various memberships and would like to have any memorials made to any of the Masonic or military organizations in his memory.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
