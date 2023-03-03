Martha E. Funkhouser, 86, of Baker, died on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Hampshire Center in Romney. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Luther “Nip” Crites. Interment will be privately held in the Heishman Cemetery near Wardensville.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.