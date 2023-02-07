Betty Jean Grose, 83, of Shanks, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her residence.
Born on April 20, 1939 in Lake Worth, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Jack Challancin and Mary Jane (Register) Challancin.
She was a member of Covenant Baptist Church, Romney. She was a homemaker and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Doug” Grose on Feb. 15, 2020; a grandson, Josh Timbrook; a son-in-law, Dick Hamblin; a sister, Arlene Elmore; and a brother, Kenneth Challancin.
She is survived by her children, Cathy Timbrook (Larry) of Shanks, Mary Hamblin of Romney, Robbie McCauley (Christy Lowman) of Charles Town, W.Va. and Douglas Grose (Sheena) of Jensen Beach, Fla.; 4 grandchildren, Amanda “Mandi” Shoemaker (Rusty) of Shanks, Calee Suddath (Tom) of Winchester, Va., Michele Voit of Winchester and Riley Grose of Jensen Beach; granddaughter-in-law, Debra Timbrook; and 4 great-grandchildren, Wyatt P. Shoemaker, Triston Timbrook, Trenton Timbrook and Max Suddath.
Interment will be in Mt. Dale Cemetery, Shanks. All services will be private.
Memorial donations can be made to Covenant Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1001, Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.