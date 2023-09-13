Richard ‘Dick’ F. Harmison

After 97 incredible years, Richard Fitzgerald Harmison passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Williamsburg, Va.
Dick was born in Romney, on Sept. 3, 1926, to the late Paul Cresap and Nancy Jane Harmison. Following a successful athletic career at Romney High School, Dick entered the Army Air Corp in 1945, where he served two years and competed on base football squads. In 1947 he enrolled at Potomac State (Junior) College in Keyser, and was a two-year standout at offensive and defensive end under the legendary Dana “Horse” Lough. Following graduation from Potomac State he accepted a scholarship to Wake Forest University where he played three games before transferring to Shepherd College in Shepherdstown, W.Va. He earned All WVAC honors in 1949 and 1950 and graduated in 1951.
Dick married his Shepherd sweetheart, Mary Kathryn Heiskell, in 1951, just two weeks after their graduation. From 1951-1960, Dick coached and taught at Charles Town (WV) High School, and led the school to its first undefeated football season in 1959. In 1960 he accepted a coaching and teaching position at Martinsburg (WV) High School and directed the Bulldogs to their first conference football title in 28 years in 1964. Dick joined the college coaching ranks in 1965 as an assistant coach at Virginia Military Institute under John McKenna and later Vito Ragazzo, before accepting a position at the College of William and Mary in 1969 under Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, and then Lou Holtz. After a brief stint in business, Dick returned to coaching at VMI from 1973-1985 as defensive coordinator on Bob Thalman’s staff.
In 1985, Dick was named the head football coach at James Wood High School in Winchester, Va., where he led the Colonels for five years and retired from teaching in 1993. Dick resided in Stephens City, Va., for 32 years and was instrumental in the founding of the Shenandoah Valley Retired Coaches Association, in addition to volunteering his time for the Shenandoah University football program, as an official at high school track meets and the Red Cross. He was a frequent attendee at area high school and college sporting events, and at his favorite restaurant, The Paper Mill. Dick moved to Williamsburg, in 2018 and resided at Spring Arbor. Dick is a member of the Shepherd University Hall of Fame, the Potomac State College Hall of Fame (WV), the Martinsburg (WV) High School Hall of Fame, and the Hampshire County (WV) Hall of Fame.
He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Mary K.; brother, Paul Cresap Harmison; and sisters, Sue Jane (Harmison) Kuykendall and Virginia Helen (Harmison) Esler.
He is survived by his children, Deborah Harmison White (Steve) and Mark Harmison (Arcelia); grandchildren, Kathleen Byrne and Kristy Harmison Barton (Mark); stepgrandchildren, Stephanie and Phil White; great-grandsons, Timothy and Luke Barton; and nieces, Jane McBride (Greg), Ann McDaniel (John), Nancy McMurray (Glen) and Susan Skibo (Steve).
The family thanks the administration and staff of Spring Arbor Williamsburg for their love and care of “Coach” the last six years, as well as Legacy Hospice. He was beloved by his family, players, fellow coaches and the communities in which he lived.
A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel in Winchester, Va., on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to the Shepherd University Foundation, P.O. Box 5000, Shepherdstown, WV 25443, to the Richard F. Harmison Football Scholarship Fund.
