Robert “Kevin” Malone, 62, of Romney, went to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Born Sept. 13, 1959, in Cumberland, he was the eldest son of the late Robert and Shirley (Long) Malone of Short Gap, W.Va.
He was also preceded in death by his oldest sister, Robin Smith; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Zula Long; paternal grandparents, Edward and Delena Malone; and a sister-in-law, Ethelyn Knepp.
Kevin was a retired pipefitter with Local #489, having worked along side his dad and then brothers. He had done work for Walter N. Yoder & Sons, Inc. and R. H. Lapp & Sons. He then worked at Potomac State College as head plumber before retiring in 2011.
Kevin was a lifelong member of Old Furnace Covenant Brethren Church, and a former volunteer firefighter for Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Company and Levels Volunteer Fire Company.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing with his family. Kevin also enjoyed camping with family and friends along the South Branch of the Potomac.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 43 years, Kelly (Knepp) Malone; children, Rebecca Fincham, husband Shawn, and children Dezeray, Joseph, Jeremiah, and Zachary; Robert Nathan Malone, wife Ashlee, children, Leneigh Davis and husband Drew, Miranda, Jayla, Adam, Hayden, Baileigh Mae, Emberlee, and Brooklyn; Kenneth Malone and special friend Janielle and children, Trey, Quinten, Zylor, Baylor and Maddux; siblings, Donna Swick and husband Ivan “Bun,” Jonas Malone and wife Sheila, and Arthur Malone; brother-in-law, Ray Smith; and, several nieces and nephews. Kevin adored his fur-babies, Phoebe, Chloe and Tippy. Kevin has also been blessed with Kelly’s siblings, Paula Davis and husband Mike, Edward Knepp and wife Linda, Belinda McKracken and husband Dennis, Jeni Knepp and special friend Steve, Connie Blake and husband Robert, Natalie Orcutt and husband Gary, and Patrick Knepp and wife Jennifer.
Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastors Ed Weaver and Nathan Travis, officiating.
Interment will be in Fort Ashby Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, 239 Springfield Pike, Springfield, WV 26763.
Due to the recent spike in COVID cases, please wear a face covering for your protection and observe social distancing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby.
