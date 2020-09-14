Monique “Nikki” Dawn Fredman, 31, of Paw Paw, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Md. after a tragic fall.
She was born December 1, 1988, at Cumberland, Md. and was the daughter of Steven Mark Fredman (and wife, Michelle Jean Fredman) of Paw Paw and Tammy Lynn Shelton Bollman (and husband, Robert Edward Bollman) of Cross Junction, Va.
Her body has been cremated and her family and friends will have a memorial service privately to celebrate her life.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
