Ann B. Hiett, 84, of Cross Junction, Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep at her son’s home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
She was born on April 4, 1938
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, Winchester, VA or the Gainesboro Vol. Fire & Rescue Co., Attn: Treasurer, 221 Gainesboro Rd., Winchester, VA 22603.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
