Pamela B. Dodl, 75, of Upper Patterson Creek Road, Burlington, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Cadia Health Care Center in Hagerstown, Md.
Born on May 28, 1945 in Baltimore, Md. she was a daughter of the late James Eugene and Donna Lee (Moore) Brewster. She also was preceded in death by a brother Donald Brewster.
Mrs. Dodl was Methodist by faith and loved working with horses and dogs. She also was very proud of the fact that she was able to serve as a foster mother for over 22 years in three states.
Surviving is her husband of 57 years, James H. Dodl; a son, Brian K. Dodl of Rosedale, Md.; a brother, Bruce Brewster of Pasadena, Md. and a sister, Julia Brown of Baltimore.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Due to the current health concerns face masks or coverings are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, Burlington.
