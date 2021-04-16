Barbara Irene Bishop, 55, of Paw Paw, passed away on Thurs., April 15, 2021, at her residence.
Born on April 18, 1965, in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of Herbert Jennings and Joan Fait.
She is survived by her husband, Randall Bishop; a son, Christopher Bishop of Augusta; 2 daughters, Bonnie Bishop of Stephens City, Va. and Tiffany Johnson of Flinstone, Md.; a brother, Herbert Jennings II of Augusta and 5 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Mon., April 19, 2021, at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Minister James McDaniel officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
