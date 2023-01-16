Steven ‘Jack’ W. Kerns

Steven (Jack) Wayne Kerns passed away peacefully at his home in Inwood, W.Va., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Jack was born on Nov. 4, 1952, in Winchester, Va., to parents Joan Meadows and Robert (Bob) Kerns. Jack worked as a mechanic at National Fruit Product Company in Winchester, in his younger adult years until he became disabled.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Janet; sister Vicki Wilson of Winchester, sister Connie Davis of Falling Waters, W.Va.; son Greg Kerns of Harpers Ferry, W.Va. (wife Nikki and children Tyler, Cora, Ethan, Jaiden and Brayden and 4 great-grandchildren); daughter Julie Kerns-Dignazio of Harpers Ferry, (husband Rusty and children Joe, Nicholas, Dominic, and Kaylee); son Glendon Fox of Pin Oak, W.Va. (daughter Lola Drake), son Chris Fox of Pin Oak; and daughter Jacquelyn Mathes affectionately known as “Jack” or “Jackson” of Inwood (husband Greg and children Gregory, affectionately known as “Tadpole”, McKenzie affectionately known as “Doll Baby” and Zoe affectionately known as “Baby Doll”).
Jack enjoyed spending his time fishing, camping, or relaxing on the beach. During his younger adult years, he also enjoyed horseback riding with his family and friends. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren whether it was teaching them valuable life skills, fishing, boating, or simply watching cartoons together, they were the light of his life and brought him an abundance of joy.
The family will receive friends and family at McKee Funeral Home Chapel in Augusta, from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, with services to follow.
All arrangements are handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
