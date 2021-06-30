Joseph William McKenery Sr., 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, with his wife by his side. Joe and Donna shared 28 years of marriage on a farm in Springfield.
Joe was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of his own home thanks to his special hospice nurses, Jennifer and Jacinda. They were a God send. He suffered from COPD and after many trips to the hospital, decided there was no place like home to live and die. Joe’s wishes were honored. There will be no formal funeral arrangements however, we are planning a Celebration of Life sometime in Oct. of 2021, Joe’s favorite month of the year. Friends and family will be notified at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his dad, William McKenery Sr.; his brother Eddie; his sister Olive Steward; his first wife Judy; and one grandson, A.J Doman.
Joe is survived by his mother, Katherine Gertrude (Rannells) McKenery; wife, Donna Wagoner (Readd) McKenery; brothers Dick (Richard), Doug, and Bo McKenery; sisters Julie Keckley and husband Terry, Margaret Chaney and husband Wade, and Cricket (Bernice) Toomey and husband Paul; biological children from his first marriage is Joseph William McKenery Jr. (Joey) and wife Christy; daughter Sandy Poole and husband John; also daughters, Jeanee (Readd) Doman and Scarlett (Readd) Brittain and husband Ronnie; and 1 stepson, Dennis Readd and wife Lisa.
Joe loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tyler Poole and wife Clarissa, Stephanie Riley, Hunter McKenery and Kaitlyn McKenery, Serena Paugh and husband David, Levi Doman, Tina Athey and husband Charles, Colton Readd and wife Courtney, Blair and Luke Brittain, Amy Parker and husband Alex, Samuel and Elijah Readd, and Michael Snyder. Great-grandchildren are Cayden Heavener, Chaysen Riley, Trenton Poole, Waylynn Poole, Shanleigh Poole, Trevor and Sophia Doman, Kindra and Ava Paugh, Tommy Athey, Brynlee and Conrad Parker, and finally Dimitra Readd.
Joe was born on July 14, 1946. It is said that he was a bit mischievous and ornery growing up and was persuaded to join the military at age 16. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Honorably discharged, he started his career with the “iron rail” family and worked for the railroad for 30+ years as a Track Foreman. He went to bed with the chickens and rose with the chickens well before sunrise to drink his cowboy coffee and smoke his morning cigarette. He was a hard worker, a stickler for being on time, and making lists of chores for his underlings at home. After retirement, he continued his foreman duties with a new crew at home keeping to a strict schedule, tending to animals, making hay with his favorite buddy Timmy Peer, building fence, and sipping on his favorite beer, Milwaukee’s Best. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his favorite trail horses, Pepper and Tuff. Joe and Donna sponsored annual horse events on their farmette with live music, a kettle full of homemade chili, and a campfire by night. There were many a drink of moonshine, laughter, and good times with friends and family. Joe was a huge John Wayne fan and loved watching his westerns. He was lovingly known as “Pappy Joe” and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always ready to hand out snacks and goodies when they came for their weekly visits.
Joe was quite the character and seemed out of place for this century. Some say he should have been born in an earlier time when life was simpler, and you lived in the saddle. He enjoyed the simpler things in life; good food, good times with friends and family, and sitting on the back porch enjoying the cool breeze as the sun set in the distance. At 3:14 a.m., he took his final ride home with the Lord.
The Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, assisted the family with arrangements.
