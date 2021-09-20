Kasie Marie Bucklew, 33, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home. She was born on June 7, 1988, in Winchester, Va., the daughter of Kimberly (Haggerty) and Jerry Kinnie (stepfather) of Augusta and the late Harvey Largent, Jr.
Kasie is married to Raymond Varner, who survives in Sugar Grove. Kasie attended Hampshire County Schools and later obtained her GED. She had worked for Pilgrims Pride in Moorefield. Kasie had a love for all animals.
In addition to her husband and mother, Kasie leaves behind to cherish her memories a daughter, Angel Largent of Romney; a son, Raymond Howard Varner, Jr. of Augusta; a stepdaughter, Cheyenne Renee Varner of Franklin, W.Va.; a stepson, Bentley Ray Varner of Franklin; a brother, Harvey Largent III of Augusta; her grandparents, Janet and Ralph Rinker of Purgitsville and William Haggerty of Pekin, Md.
In honoring Kasie's wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service may be held at a later date to be announced, with burial of ashes in the Tearcoat Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Basagic Funeral Home, P.O. 215, Franklin, WV 26807.
Arrangements are under the direction of Basagic Funeral Home, Franklin.
