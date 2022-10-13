Roger E. Gosnell, 73, born on Aug. 27, 1949, and passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Methodist Hospital West in Houston, Texas at 11:28 a.m.
He was a long time resident of Katy, Texas. He was born and raised in Romney, the son of the late Ernest W. Gosnell and Pauline A. Gosnell.
He was preceded in death by one sister Mildred J. Sanders and a brother Brian A. Gosnell. He is survived by his brother, Gary W. Gosnell and sister-in-law Judy A. Gosnell.
He leaves behind his former wife and life friend, Jackie Cora Gosnell; their 2 sons, Marty and Ryan Gosnell and daughter-in-law, Casey Luna. He also leaves behind his first wife, Carol Schott; and their 2 children Annette Gosnell and Randy Gosnell; 8 grandchildren, Neo Ernest Gosnell (21), Brayden Alexander Gosnell (15), Brynlee Ann Gosnell (11), Raegan Leann Gosnell (20), Kendra Rose Gosnell (24), Jacob Charles Gosnell (15), Ariel Elizabeth Gosnell (13) and Brody Ryan Gosnell (12).
He was a graduate of Hampshire High School and a master of many things but most notably, kindness and comedic mischief. He was a caring and outgoing soul, a “give you the shirt off his back” kind of guy.
The service will be held at Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX 77494 on Friday Oct. 21, 2022 at 2 p.m.
In honor of Roger, friends and family are all invited to partake in a celebration of life at his favorite stop, Texas Borders Bar & Grill located at 20940 Katy Fwy. H, Katy, TX 77449 at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.