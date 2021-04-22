Elsie Louise “Mim” McCoy, 76, of Paw Paw, died on Wed., April 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family and while under the care of Grant Memorial Hospice.
Born Oct. 17, 1944, in Urbanna, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Otto Ketchum, Sr. and Elsie Louise Cannon Ketchum.
She was a Christian. Elsie attended schools in Dundalk, Md. She was a school bus driver with Baltimore City Schools in Baltimore, Md. Elsie enjoyed gardening, animals, shopping and going to the Fruit Bowl in Cumberland, Md. She loved spending time with her family.
Elsie is survived by her children, Henry Charles McCoy, Jr. and Tina Marie McCoy both of Paw Paw, Mary Romer of Romney, Christopher Edward McCoy, Sr. of Baltimore and Joseph Ronald McCoy of Pennsylvania; 3 sisters, Marie Elizabeth Zartman of Lottsburg, Va., Wilma Rachel Ferguson of Red Hill, Va. and Joann Lynne Leane of Essex, Md.; 2 brothers, Robert Ketchum of Baltimore and William Otto Ketchum, Jr. of Houston, Texas; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Henry Charles McCoy, Sr.; one daughter, Lena Jean Greene; one sister, Eleanor June Lemmon, and a good friend of the family, George Edward Shipley.
Services and burial for Elsie will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elsie’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Morgan County, P.O. Box 705, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
The children would like to let their beloved Mim know these meaningful numbers — 1, 4, 3.
