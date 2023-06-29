William Alexander Mayhew, 90, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his home under the care of Hospice.
Born on March 12, 1933 in Shinnston, W.Va., he was the son of the late William J. Mayhew and Priscilla Barnes Mayhew.
He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was a lifetime member of the American Legion and V.F.W. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Heare) Mayhew; a son, William A. Mayhew, Jr., of Minneapolis, Minn.; 2 grandchildren; and a sister, Lorraine Foster, of Colorado Springs, Colo.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
