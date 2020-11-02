Doris Elaine (Merritt) Eye, 90, of Romney, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at UPMC-Western Maryland as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident that occurred a week prior.
Doris is the daughter of the late Jesse Calvert Merritt and Elta Mae Hott Merritt. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William “Bill” Eye (d. April 2011), 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by 3 daughters, Mitzi Voit of Romney, Lori A. Dawson (husband Mark) of Romney and Penne K. Clower (husband Steve) of Springfield. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Heather Clower Hock, Jordan Dawson, Colton Clower, Trey Dawson, Jackson Clower, Laken Dawson and Gabrielle Clower; 3 great-grandchildren, Kloee, Nicholas and Aubree Hock; and many other cherished and loved family members.
Doris was born and raised in Hampshire County and attended local schools. She was a long-term member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church and also belonged to the American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries. Doris was also a breast cancer survivor of 14 years. Doris and Bill were married in 1962 and started their family. Doris delighted in being a mom and a homemaker and remained a “stay at home mom” until Penne, the youngest, was a teenager. Doris then started a career with the Kinney Shoe Factory and remained with Kinney until their doors closed. The next stop for Doris was the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind where she served as a house parent for many years. A role she excelled in as being a mom wasn’t limited to just her kids. She loved and mothered many young people.
If you knew Doris, you knew first and foremost she had a tremendous capacity for life and love. She was truly in her element when she was baking, cooking, feeding people and always putting others ahead of herself. Doris was very much a social person and loved people, but there was nothing anymore important than her family. The only thing better than being a mom was being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved that role in her life whether it was day or night, convenient or not. Nothing was too much trouble where her grandchildren were concerned. Her sense of humor probably had a lot to do with her spirit and abilities. She loved banter and was able to dish it out as well as being on the receiving end. Doris’ warm, ready smile, laughter and loving ways will be missed by many.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Ebenezer Cemetery with Pastor Lucinda Davis officiating. The family will be having a private service/family time at Ebenezer United Methodist Church prior to the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Doris’ memory to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 872, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
