Shirley L. Herrell, 81, of Paw Paw, passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at UPMC in Cumberland, Md.
She was born August 31, 1939, at Cumberland, and was the daughter of the late Jasper Frederick Flora and Helen Chaney Flora.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
